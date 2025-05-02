$1000 Minute: Friday, May 2nd
In this game show, players win money by answering trivia in a taxi.
Cash Cab
Which movie franchise is celebrated by fans on May The Fourth?
Star Wars
Which famous Canadian Ryan starred in The Notebook?
Ryan Gosling
What kind of dog is Scooby Doo?
A Great Dane
Which organ produces insulin?
The Pancreas
What does the E in BEDMAS stand for?
Exponents
What is the airport code for Toronto Pearson?
YYZ
Mario Lemieux is a Canadian athlete famous for which sport?
Hockey
If Charlie is driving 50/km an hour, how long will it take her to drive 350km?
7 hours
The Group of Seven were Canadians that created what?
Artwork/Paintings
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
A Red Carpet Concert
The much-loved A Red Carpet Concert returns on May 3rd at the King’s Wharf Theatre.