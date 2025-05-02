$1000 Minute: Friday, May 2nd

In this game show, players win money by answering trivia in a taxi.

Cash Cab







Which movie franchise is celebrated by fans on May The Fourth?

Star Wars







Which famous Canadian Ryan starred in The Notebook?

Ryan Gosling







What kind of dog is Scooby Doo?

A Great Dane







Which organ produces insulin?

The Pancreas







What does the E in BEDMAS stand for?

Exponents







What is the airport code for Toronto Pearson?

YYZ







Mario Lemieux is a Canadian athlete famous for which sport?

Hockey







If Charlie is driving 50/km an hour, how long will it take her to drive 350km?

7 hours







The Group of Seven were Canadians that created what?

Artwork/Paintings