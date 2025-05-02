Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, May 2nd

$1,000 Minute
Published May 2, 2025
By Charlie

In this game show, players win money by answering trivia in a taxi.
Cash Cab


Which movie franchise is celebrated by fans on May The Fourth?
Star Wars


Which famous Canadian Ryan starred in The Notebook?
Ryan Gosling


What kind of dog is Scooby Doo?
A Great Dane


Which organ produces insulin?
The Pancreas


What does the E in BEDMAS stand for?
Exponents


What is the airport code for Toronto Pearson?
YYZ


Mario Lemieux is a Canadian athlete famous for which sport?
Hockey


If Charlie is driving 50/km an hour, how long will it take her to drive 350km? 
7 hours


The Group of Seven were Canadians that created what?
Artwork/Paintings

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close