$1000 Minute: Friday, May 30th
Published May 30, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False: The Florida Panthers are once again playing for the Stanley Cup?
True
- What was the name of the 1995 album that turned Alanis Morissette into a household name?
Jagged Little Pill
- What Animal is on a Canadian Two-Dollar Coin?
Polar bear
- There are three teams named after Birds in MLB. Name one other than the Blue Jays?
Orioles (Baltimore) or Cardinals (St Louis)
- In Marvel's THOR, what is his weapon?
A Hammer (named Mjolnir)
- What Canadian children's entertainer had a tickle trunk?
Mr. Dress Up
- Bio Steel is best known for making which type of product?
A Sports Drink
- If you had 3 purple bills, 1 red bill, and a green bill, all Canadian, how much money do you have?
$100 (3 x $10 + $50 +$20=100)
- Which Planet is closest to the Sun?
Mercury
- In the Nursery Rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle,” what jumped over the moon?
A Cow
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!
Burl's Creek Event Grounds June 28 - June 29
Advertisement
Advertisement