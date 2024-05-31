$1000 Minute: Friday, May 31st
How did you do this morning?
- Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie are teaming up again for a new reality show, what was the name of their original one?
The Simple Life
- Dwayne the Rock Johnson is reprising his role as Maui the Demi-God in this animated Disney Sequel.
Moana 2
- Name one of the two snacks mentioned in the popular song “Take me out to the Ball Game”?
Peanuts or Cracker Jacks
- The UEFA Euro Cup is scheduled to begin in September. What sport is played in the UEFA Euro Cup?
Soccer
- What is the largest state in the U.S. by land area?
Alaska
- How many nickels do you need to make 4 dollars?
80
- Which of the following superheroes was not an Avenger? Hulk, Ironman, or Superman,
Superman
- What do you call a group of wolves?
Pack
- Jason Alexander portrayed this character on TV Seinfeld.
George Costanza
- What type of blood cells are responsible for fighting infections?
White Blood cells