$1000 Minute: Friday, May 31st

  1. Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie are teaming up again for a new reality show, what was the name of their original one?

The Simple Life 

  1. Dwayne the Rock Johnson is reprising his role as Maui the Demi-God in this animated Disney Sequel.

Moana 2  

  1. Name one of the two snacks mentioned in the popular song “Take me out to the Ball Game”?

Peanuts or Cracker Jacks

  1. The UEFA Euro Cup is scheduled to begin in September. What sport is played in the UEFA Euro Cup?

Soccer 

  1. What is the largest state in the U.S. by land area?

Alaska

  1. How many nickels do you need to make 4 dollars?

80

  1. Which of the following superheroes was not an Avenger? Hulk, Ironman, or Superman,

Superman

  1. What do you call a group of wolves?

Pack 

  1. Jason Alexander portrayed this character on TV Seinfeld.

George Costanza

  1. What type of blood cells are responsible for fighting infections?

White Blood cells

