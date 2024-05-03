$1000 Minute: Friday, May 3rd

What is the name of the large decorative headpiece attached to a band or clip that women wear instead of a hat?

Fascinator

In horse racing, a bet placed where you select the first three horses in a race, in order, is called a what?

Trifecta

While wasting away in Margaritaville, what is Jimmy Buffet searching for?

His Lost Shaker of Salt

We all know the cartoon duo of Tom and Jerry, but which one is the cat?

Tom

What Kool Fm Artist sings the songs “End of the Road”, “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love To You”

Boyz II Men

What does the Acronym FOMO mean

Fear of Missing out

Old Macdonald had a farm with 7 chickens and 10 cows. How many animal feet are on his farm?

54 (10x 4 =40) + (7 x 2= 14) = 54

Of the 5 great lakes which is smallest by surface area?

Lake Ontario ( Lake Ontario is the smallest in surface area (7,340 sq mi, 19,000 km2), although it exceeds Lake Erie in volume (393 cu mi, 1,640 km3).

The sun is the best natural source of what vitamin?

Vitamin D

Today Netflix released Unfrosted starring and directed by Seinfeld Alumni.

Jerry Seinfeld