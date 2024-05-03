$1000 Minute: Friday, May 3rd
How did you do this morning?
- What is the name of the large decorative headpiece attached to a band or clip that women wear instead of a hat?
Fascinator
- In horse racing, a bet placed where you select the first three horses in a race, in order, is called a what?
Trifecta
- While wasting away in Margaritaville, what is Jimmy Buffet searching for?
His Lost Shaker of Salt
- We all know the cartoon duo of Tom and Jerry, but which one is the cat?
Tom
- What Kool Fm Artist sings the songs “End of the Road”, “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love To You”
Boyz II Men
- What does the Acronym FOMO mean
Fear of Missing out
- Old Macdonald had a farm with 7 chickens and 10 cows. How many animal feet are on his farm?
54 (10x 4 =40) + (7 x 2= 14) = 54
- Of the 5 great lakes which is smallest by surface area?
Lake Ontario ( Lake Ontario is the smallest in surface area (7,340 sq mi, 19,000 km2), although it exceeds Lake Erie in volume (393 cu mi, 1,640 km3).
- The sun is the best natural source of what vitamin?
Vitamin D
- Today Netflix released Unfrosted starring and directed by Seinfeld Alumni.
Jerry Seinfeld