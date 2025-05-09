$1000 Minute: Friday, May 9th
Published May 9, 2025
By Charlie
- Yesterday McDonalds was celebrating this event?
McHappy Day
- What colour is the property group of Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic Avenue & Marvin Gardens in Monopoly?
Yellow
- What is Garfield's favorite Food?
Lasagna
- What is the most common shape of the head on an Allen key?
Hexagon
- This Kool FM Artist sings, Paparazzi, Abracadabra and Shallow?
Lady Gaga
- What is the highly secretive process of choosing a new Pope called?
Conclave
- Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named the new pope, what country is he from?
The USA
- What is the name of the amphitheatre in downtown Barrie?
Meridian Place
- What do you call a writing tool made from a feather?
Quill
- How many people are on an MTO school zone sign?
2
