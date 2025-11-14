$1000 Minute: Friday, November 14th
Published November 14, 2025
By Charlie
- The Lone Ranger was a fictional hero from American Westerns, but what was his sidekick's name?
Tonto
- Canadian rapper Drake gave Toronto a Digit nickname based on its area code. What is it?
The Six
- What household item can help absorb bad odours in your fridge?
Baking Soda
- What crafting technique involves soaking paper in glue or paste and layering it to create sculptures?
Paper Mâché
- Last night, the Barrie Colts played the Spirit. Where are the Spirits from?
Saginaw (Michigan)
- What popular book series from the 80s follows a group of friends who run a neighbourhood babysitting business?
The Baby Sitters Club
- In what city is the famous Time Square Located?
New York
- In a standard deck of cards, not counting jokers, how many cards are red?
26
- "They're Great" is the slogan of this Breakfast Cereal.
Frosted Flakes
- In what Canadian province is Charlottetown located?
Prince Edward Island
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
HISTORY November 14
The Mod Club November 15
Advertisement
Advertisement