$1000 Minute: Friday, November 14th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 14, 2025
By Charlie
  1. The Lone Ranger was a fictional hero from American Westerns, but what was his sidekick's name?
    Tonto


  2. Canadian rapper Drake gave Toronto a Digit nickname based on its area code. What is it?
    The Six


  3.  What household item can help absorb bad odours in your fridge?
    Baking Soda


  4. What crafting technique involves soaking paper in glue or paste and layering it to create sculptures?
    Paper Mâché


  5. Last night, the Barrie Colts played the Spirit. Where are the Spirits from?
    Saginaw (Michigan)


  6. What popular book series from the 80s follows a group of friends who run a neighbourhood babysitting business?
    The Baby Sitters Club


  7. In what city is the famous Time Square Located?
    New  York 


  8. In a standard deck of cards, not counting jokers, how many cards are red?
    26


  9. "They're Great" is the slogan of this Breakfast Cereal.
    Frosted Flakes 


  10. In what Canadian province is Charlottetown located? 
    Prince Edward Island 

