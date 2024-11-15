$1,000 Minute Friday, November 15th
Published November 15, 2024
- In Alvin and the Chipmunks what colour does Simon ware?
Blue
- What car company makes the Sonata?
Hyundai
- Long John Silver is a fictional character from what classic novel?
Treasure Island
- How many strings do most traditional Acoustic guitars have?
6
- In the TV Show Friends, how many times did Ross get Married?
3 (Carol his first wife, then Emily and then Rachel during a Drunken night in Vegas)
- If I said I was eating a Tube Steak, what am I eating?
A Hot Dog
- What planet is the character Spock from, in Star Trek?
Vulcan
- What city is the NFL team The Bears from?
Chicago
- How much money do you have if you have 40 nickels?
$2
- What is the main alcohol used when making an Espresso Martini?
Vodka
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement