$1,000 Minute Friday, November 15th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 15, 2024
By Matt Cacchione

  1. In Alvin and the Chipmunks what colour does Simon ware?

Blue

  1. What car company makes the Sonata?

Hyundai

  1. Long John Silver is a fictional character from what classic novel?

Treasure Island

  1. How many strings do most traditional Acoustic guitars have?

6

  1. In the TV Show Friends, how many times did Ross get Married?

3 (Carol his first wife, then Emily and then Rachel during a Drunken night in Vegas)

  1. If I said I was eating a Tube Steak, what am I eating?

A Hot Dog

  1. What planet is the character Spock from, in Star Trek?

Vulcan

  1. What city is the NFL team The Bears from?

Chicago

  1. How much money do you have if you have 40 nickels?

$2

  1. What is the main alcohol used when making an Espresso Martini?

Vodka

