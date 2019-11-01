$1000 Minute Friday, November 1st

1) The three states of matter are solid, liquid and what?

(Gas)

2) What is the term used for a person having an extreme or irrational fear of confined places?

(Claustrophobia/Claustrophobic)

3) David Schwimmer celebrates a birthday this weekend. He is well known as Ross from what popular American sitcom?

(Friends)

4) Today is November 1st. How many letters are there in the word November?

(8)

5) What does the C stand for in RCMP?

(Canadian)

6) Lightning McQueen is the main character in which Disney franchise?

(Cars)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The Toronto FC are now Eastern Conference Champions and will play in the MLS Cup final next weekend.

(TRUE)

8) SPELL: Conference.

(C O N F E R E N C E)

9) Almond, Macadamia, and Cashew are all different types of what food?

(Nuts/Tree Nuts)

10) If you’re taking a “spin class” at the gym, what type of stationary equipment are you using?

(Bike)