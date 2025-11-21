$1000 MINUTE: Friday, November 21st
Published November 21, 2025
By Charlie
- “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in the series, follows a team of people in which profession?”Magicians/Illusionists
- Tonight, the Toronto Raptors are taking on the Wizards. Where are the Wizards from?
Washington
- What cozy drink is made by combining hot chocolate and coffee, often topped with whipped cream?
Mocha (cafe Mocha)
- Which traditional Christmas treat is a peppermint-flavoured candy shaped like a shepherd’s staff?
Candy cane
- What part of a candle do you light?
The Wick
- If Charlie's Uber takes 86 minutes and she leaves her house at 6:45 p.m., what time will she arrive at her destination?
8:11 pm (86 minutes is an hour and 26 minutes)
- Which finger is also known as your pointer finger?
Index Finger
- A volley, bump, and spike are types of shots in which sport?
Volleyball
- The recorder is a member of which family of musical instruments?
Woodwind
- What do sailors use to keep their boats stationary in the water?
Anchor
