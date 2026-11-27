$1000 Minute: Friday, November 27th
Published November 27, 2026
By Charlie
- Hogwarts is the name of the School attended by the Children in this Film and Book Franchise?
Harry Potter
- What tool is used to check whether a surface is perfectly horizontal or vertical?
A Level
- What is the name of the Italian dessert made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese?
Tiramisu
- Which professional sports league kept its tradition alive yesterday playing multiple games throughout the day?
The NFL
- What was the first feature-length animated movie released by Disney?
Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs
- What is the only continent that lies in all four hemispheres?
Africa
- What year did Canada officially become a country through Confederation?
1867
- What is the name of the shape with eight sides?
Octagon
- What is the collective name for a group of crows?
Murder
- In Poker, what is the best possible five-card hand?
Royal Flush
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Upcoming Concerts
Collier St United Church November 27
Collier St United Church November 28
Moving Art Centre December 12
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