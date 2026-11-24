$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 24th
Published November 24, 2026
By Charlie
- What type of bird is featured on the handle of Mary Poppins' famous talking umbrella?
A Parrot
- The Montreal Canadiens made a blockbuster trade late Sunday night, acquiring what star Detroit Red Wings forward?
Dylan Larkin
- What famous Child Star and Kool FM artist reportedly got married over the weekend?
Miley (Miley Cyrus)
- What holiday are our neighbours to the south celebrating this week?
Thanksgiving
- What is the main ingredient in beer that gives it its bitterness?
Hops
- Which legendary NFL football coach, broadcaster and video game icon is portrayed by Nicolas Cage in Prime Video's newest release?
John madden (Madden)
- Which chocolate bar is known for its tiny bubbles that melt on your tongue?
Aero
- What is the name of the large drum in a drum kit that is played using a foot pedal?
Base Drum
- What type of garnish is sprinkled on the bun of a Big Mac?
Sesame Seeds
- Which highly anticipated video game made entertainment history with its release on Friday?
Grand Theft Auto IV (6)
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