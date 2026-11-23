The $1000 Minute: Monday, November 23rd
Published November 23, 2026
By Charlie
- This character from Sesame Street loved Pigeons and collecting Bottle Caps. Who is it?
Bert
- What Colour is most commonly associated with Fire Trucks?
Red
- Does a grand piano have more or less then 80 keys?
More! A standard grand piano has 88 keys — 52 white and 36 black.
- What was the name of Snoopy's Yellow bird friend from the peanuts Comic strip?Woodstock
- What is a sommelier an expert in?
Wine
- In which movie did Arnold Schwarzenegger say the classic line, "Hasta la vista, baby"?
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Tortilla chips are made from what ingredient?
Corn
- What term is used in basketball when a ball goes through the hoop without touching the rim or backboard?
Swish
- What is the highest female singing voice type in classical music called?
Soprano
- What is the name for the direction halfway between north and east?
North East
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