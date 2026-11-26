$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 26th
Published November 26, 2026
By Charlie
- Which famous boxer said the quote " Float Like a Butterfly and Sting like a Bee"?
Muhamad Ali
- Which classic arcade game features four colourful ghosts named Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde?
Pacman
- In The Wizard of Oz, what does the Lion want from the Wizard?
Courage
- What is the name of the process by which caterpillars transform into butterflies?
Metamorphosis
- What is the name of the fleshy growth hanging underneath a chicken's beak?
Wattle
- What is the name of the traditional Hawaiian flower necklace?
A Lai
- What does the acronym MADD stand for?
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
- How many Canadian Provinces have the legal drinking age set at 18?
3 (Alberta Manitoba and Quebec, )
- Today is November 26th, how many more sleeps until it's December?
5
- What is the name of the dried fruit used to make prunes?
Plumes
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