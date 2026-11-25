The $1000 Minute: Wednesday, November 25th
Published November 25, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Kool FM Artist sings the songs; "Just the Way You Are", "Locked out of Heaven" and "I Just Might"?
Bruno Mars
- What timed party game challenges players to name items in different categories, all starting with the same letter?
Scattergories
- What sport uses the terms Set, Volley and Spike?
Volleyball
- What are Kleenex, Puffs and Scotties examples of?
Facial Tissue Companies or brands
- What medicine uses the slogan, "It's Tastes Awful. And it Works"?
Buckley's
- What is the name of the imaginary line dividing Earth into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres?
Equator
- What is the fear of spiders called?
Arachnophobia
- Which country is famous for its ancient pyramids at Giza ?
Egypt
- On what part of your body would you wear an ascot?
Neck
- What festive holiday beverage is traditionally served chilled and sometimes spiked with rum or brandy?
Egg Nogg
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