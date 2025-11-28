$1000 Minute: Friday, November 28th

1) Many refer to today by this name?

Black Friday





2) Tomorrow, the Barrie Colts are playing this team from Kingston?

The Frontenacs





3) How many of Santa's reindeer have names that start with the letter D?

3 (Dasher, Dancer, & Donner)







4) What name is given to the type of luggage you don't check when taking a plane?

Carryon







5) He famously played Michael Corleone in The Godfather Trilogy.

Al Pacino







6) What small footbag sport involves keeping a little bean-filled bag in the air using only your feet?”

Hacky Sack







7) What acronym is given to the 5 Great Lakes to help people remember?

H.O.M.E.S. (Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior)







8) What did Yankee Doodle put in his hat and call macaroni?

A Feather







9) Name any one of the 6 NFL Teams that played football yesterday?

(Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens)







10) Who is Disney's most Famous Duck?

Donald Duck