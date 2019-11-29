$1000 Minute Friday, November 29th

1) What colour is an emerald?

(Green)

2) How many official languages are there in Canada?

(2)

3) Chrissy Teigen celebrates a birthday this weekend. What is the name of her husband who was just recently named People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?

(John Legend)

4) Name the Looney Tunes cartoon skunk that is always in search of love.

(Pepe Le Pew)

5) What is another word used for a phonograph?

(Gramophone/Record Player)

6) SPELL: Phonograph.

(P H O N O G R A P H)

7) What is one third of fifteen hundred?

(500)

8) Name the American singer, also referred to as the ‘Goddess of Pop’ performing at the Scotiabank Arena tonight for her Here We Go Again Tour.

(Cher)

9) What is the name given for the Monday that follows Black Friday?

(Cyber Monday)

10) Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors play away games tonight. Which Florida City will the Raptors be in?

(Orlando)