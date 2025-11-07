$1000 Minute: Friday, November 7th
Published November 7, 2025
By Charlie
- Which city is known as the Big Apple?
New York City
- What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend?
Minnie Mouse
- In what movie were we told to "follow the yellow brick road"?
The Wizard of Oz
- Last Night, the Colts played the Wolves. What city are the Wolves from?
Sudbury
- When listing the days of the week alphabetically, which would be first?
Friday
- What music award features a golden gramophone trophy?
Grammy
- How many points are awarded to a team when they score a touchdown in Football?
6
- According to the Christmas movie, on which street did a miracle happen?
34th
- What is 36 ÷ 6?
6
- Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
SpongeBob SquarePants?
Upcoming Concerts
