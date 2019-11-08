$1000 Minute Friday, November 8th

1) When driving, if you want to make a right hand turn, do you move the indicator up or down?

(Up)

2) A botanist is someone who studies what?

(Plants/Plant Life)

3) Bill lives in Toronto and the time is currently 1PM. If Bill’s daughter lives in British Columbia, what time is it for her currently?

(10AM)

4) The Toronto Raptors are in New Orleans tonight facing what team?

(Pelicans)

5) Ellen Pompeo celebrates a birthday today. The American actress is well known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in what TV drama series?

(Grey’s Anatomy)

6) Name the animal that would complete the phrase “Blind as a (blank) ”.

(Bat)

7) How many years are there in a millennium?

(1000)

8) SPELL: Millennium.

(M I L L E N N I U M)

9) A person who directs the performance of an orchestra or choir is called a what?

(Conductor)

10) Miss Scarlet and Colonel Mustard are both characters you would know from what murder mystery board game?

(Clue)