$1000 Minute: Friday, October 10th
Published October 10, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of the protagonist in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas?
Jack Skellington
- Which sauce, often made from a tart red berry, is a Thanksgiving staple?
Cranberry sauce
- True or False: The X tile is the highest valued letter in the board game Scrabble?
False (X is 8 and Q & Z are 10)
- What is the term for when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight?
Solar Eclipse
- Traditionally, when sending a letter in the mail, what corner do you place the stamp?
Top right Corner
- Which 1990s game involved stacking small discs and using a heavier “slammer” to flip them over?
Pog
- The newest season of Netflix’s Monster anthology series focuses on which infamous serial killer?
Ed Geins
- What acronym is given to the next round of the Playoffs that the Blue Jays will be participating in?
ALCS (American League Championship Series)
- Which type of product is Timberland most famous for producing?
Boots
- Counting Y, how many consonants are in the alphabet?
21 (26 letters, - 5 vowels A, E, I, O, U = 21)
