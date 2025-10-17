$1000 Minute: Friday, October 17th
Published October 17, 2025
By Charlie
- In the popular Nursery Rhyme "Ring Around the Rosie", what are the pockets full of?
Posies
- Who is known for wearing tall Black hats, known as Bearskin Hats, as part of their uniforms?
British Soldiers and Canadian Ceremonial Guards
- Today is October 17th. How many more sleeps until it's Halloween?
14
- Which Media Mogul from Chicago owns her own TV Network and magazine?
Oprah Winfrey
- What is the name of Snoopy's little yellow bird friend from the Peanuts Comic Strip?
Woodstock
- What toy would you use to perform tricks like Walk the Dog, Around the World and the Cradle?
A Yo-yo
- True or False: When talking about Cowboy Hats, the Term gallon refers to the size of the brim in inches?
False. It refers to the hat’s quality, shape, and braid style
- Which stringed musical instrument has a round body with a drum-like membrane and is played by plucking or strumming?
Banjo
- Which camera company is famous for creating instant-print photos that develop right after you take the picture? Polaroid
- What type of cuisine would you associate Feta Cheese and Souvlaki with?
Greek (I'll accept Mediterranean)
