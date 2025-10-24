$1000 Minute: Friday, October 24th
Published October 24, 2025
By Charlie
- In Disney's The Little Mermaid, what was the name of the red Crab?
Sebastien
- Which famous sibling trio is set to perform at Game 2 of the World Series in Toronto on Saturday night?
The Jonas Brothers
- Name one of the two flavours in Chicago Mix Popcorn?
Caramel (the other flavour is cheddar cheese)
- In ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, what part of Santa Claus was described as “like a cherry”?
His nose
- What orange beverage was often taken over soda and purple stuff, according to '90s TV commercials?
Sunny D (Sunny Delight)
- What is the proper name given to the spear-like object that you throw in Track & field?
Javelin
- Which Kool FM artist sings hit songs like "Tears", "Taste" & "Manchild"?
Sabrina Carpenter
- What classic Halloween costume can you make with a white bedsheet with cut-out eye holes?
Ghost
- Which car serves as the foundation for the classic “Punch Buggy” game?
Volkswagen Bug/Beetle
- In fashion, what is the term for a lightweight, sheer silk scarf, often used as a head covering or neck accessory? Chiffon
