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$1000 Minute: Friday, October 2nd

$1,000 Minute
Published October 2, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Who famously  Said "We All Live in a Yellow Submarine?" 
    The Beatles (Ringo Starr) 

  2. Harrison Ford portrayed this Archeologist in 5 films? Who was it?
    Indiana Jones

  3. Cavity Sam is the patient at the centre of which popular classic board game?
    Operation 

  4. How many faceoff dots are there on a Hockey Rink?
    9 (1 at centre ice, 4 in the two end zones, 4 in the neutral zone) 
  5. True or False: All-Dressed chips are a distinctly Canadian flavour.
    True (were invented in Quebec in 1978 and are widely recognized as a classic, signature Canadian snack)

  6. A dozen eggs costs $4.80. How much does each egg cost?
    40 cents

  7. What is the largest island in the world?
    Greenland

  8. What temperature does water freeze at on the Celsius scale?
     0°C

  9. What is a group of sheep called?
    Flock 

  10. Including  this one, how many questions have you been asked?
    10 
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