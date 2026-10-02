$1000 Minute: Friday, October 2nd
Published October 2, 2026
By Charlie
- Who famously Said "We All Live in a Yellow Submarine?"
The Beatles (Ringo Starr)
- Harrison Ford portrayed this Archeologist in 5 films? Who was it?
Indiana Jones
- Cavity Sam is the patient at the centre of which popular classic board game?
Operation
- How many faceoff dots are there on a Hockey Rink?
9 (1 at centre ice, 4 in the two end zones, 4 in the neutral zone)
- True or False: All-Dressed chips are a distinctly Canadian flavour.
True (were invented in Quebec in 1978 and are widely recognized as a classic, signature Canadian snack)
- A dozen eggs costs $4.80. How much does each egg cost?
40 cents
- What is the largest island in the world?
Greenland
- What temperature does water freeze at on the Celsius scale?
0°C
- What is a group of sheep called?
Flock
- Including this one, how many questions have you been asked?
10
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