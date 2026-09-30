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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 30, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What is traditionally used to hold pins while sewing?
    Pin Cushion

  2. How many balls does each player or team typically have in a standard game of bocce (Botch-Chi)?
    4

  3. How many sides does a heptagon have?
    7


  4. Which NFL quarterback played himself in the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective?
    Dan Marino



  5. Which simple woodwind instrument is commonly made from plastic and used in elementary school music classes?
    Recorder 


  6. What type of eyeglasses have two different lens prescriptions, typically helping you see both near and far?Bifocals 

  7. What beer brand is associated with the slogan “Stay thirsty, my friends”?
    Dos Equis 


  8. What does the acronym G.O.A.T. Mean?
    Greatest of All Time


  9. Which  TV Family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace?
    The Simpsons


  10. What shoe brand is famous for its Chuck Taylor All-Stars?
    Converse 
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