$1000 Minute: Wednesday, September 30th
Published September 30, 2026
By Charlie
- What is traditionally used to hold pins while sewing?
Pin Cushion
- How many balls does each player or team typically have in a standard game of bocce (Botch-Chi)?
4
- How many sides does a heptagon have?
7
- Which NFL quarterback played himself in the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective?
Dan Marino
- Which simple woodwind instrument is commonly made from plastic and used in elementary school music classes?
Recorder
- What type of eyeglasses have two different lens prescriptions, typically helping you see both near and far?Bifocals
- What beer brand is associated with the slogan “Stay thirsty, my friends”?
Dos Equis
- What does the acronym G.O.A.T. Mean?
Greatest of All Time
- Which TV Family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace?
The Simpsons
- What shoe brand is famous for its Chuck Taylor All-Stars?
Converse
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