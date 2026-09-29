$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 29th
Published September 29, 2026
By Charlie
- This Kool FM Artist made history, by becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history with 31 total wins. Who is it?
Taylor Swift
- What is the Capital City of Quebec?
Quebec City
- When a basketball player is fouled while successfully making a basket, how many free throws are they awarded?
One (Commonly referred to as "And One")
- What is the name of the famous sculpture located along Barrie's waterfront and Marina?
The Spirit Catcher
- Which fruit has a rough, spiky exterior and sweet yellow flesh inside?
Pineapple
- In Canadian Military Rankings what is Higher, a Lieutenant or Captain?
Captain
- Which TV show from the 2000's with characters like Ryan and Summer, followed friends living in Newport Beach, California?
The OC
- On a 24-hour clock, what time is it when it's “a quarter to 8” at night?
19:45
- Tonight the Toronto Maple Leaf's are kicking off the NHL season and hosting which Red, White and Blue Rival?
The Montreal Canadiens /Habs
- What school supply is commonly used to keep several pencils, pens and markers together?
Pencil Case
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