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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 29th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 29, 2026
By Charlie
  1. This Kool FM Artist made history, by becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history with 31 total wins. Who is it?
    Taylor Swift

  2. What is the Capital City of Quebec?
    Quebec City


  3. When a basketball player is fouled while successfully making a basket, how many free throws are they awarded?
    One (Commonly referred to as "And One")


  4. What is the name of the famous sculpture located along Barrie's waterfront and Marina?
    The Spirit Catcher

  5. Which fruit has a rough, spiky exterior and sweet yellow flesh inside?
    Pineapple

  6. In Canadian Military Rankings what is Higher, a Lieutenant or Captain?
    Captain 

  7. Which TV show from the 2000's with characters like Ryan and Summer, followed friends living in Newport Beach, California?
    The OC

  8. On a 24-hour clock, what time is it when it's “a quarter to 8” at night?
    19:45

  9. Tonight the Toronto Maple Leaf's are kicking off the NHL season and hosting which  Red, White and Blue Rival?
    The Montreal Canadiens /Habs 

  10. What school supply is commonly used to keep several pencils, pens and markers together?
    Pencil Case 

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