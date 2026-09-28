$1000 Minute: Monday, September 28th

Friday night kicked off Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Celebration. What is it called?

Halloween Haunt







2. What Major Sport Leagues officially gets underway this week?

The NHL Starts September 28th







3. Mount Everest is part of which mountain range?

Himalayas





4. What element is essential for healthy bones and teeth and is found in milk?

Calcium







5. What Thanksgiving Day staple shares it's name with a country?

Turkey







6. What is the name of the special stick used to play a violin or cello?

Bow







7. Robert Pattinson stars as Chris Hansen in the new movie Primetime, based on what popular Dateline NBC segment from the 2000s?

To Catch a Predator







8. The Barrie Colts are in the middle of their 32nd' season in the OHL, so what year did they get their start?

1995







9. What Colour is Sonic the Hedgehog?

Blue





10. When sending a letter, in what corner of the envelope do you write the return address?

Top Left Corner