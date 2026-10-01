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$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 1st

$1,000 Minute
Published October 1, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which Canadian province is the only one officially bilingual at the provincial level?
    New Brunswick 


  2. Nigeria is a country located on what Continent?
    Africa 


  3. What is the name for animals that are active primarily at night?
    Nocturnal 


  4. What is the closest star to Earth?
    The sun


  5. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
    Marie Currie 


  6. What is the main ingredient in hummus?
    Chickpeas 


  7. Which Kool FM Artist  released the album Jagged Little Pill?
    Alanis Morrissett


  8.  In baseball when it's a Full Count, how many Strike are there?



  9. Which metal is liquid at room temperature?
    Mercury


  10. How many Zeros are in 1 Billion?
     9
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