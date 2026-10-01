$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 1st
Published October 1, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Canadian province is the only one officially bilingual at the provincial level?
New Brunswick
- Nigeria is a country located on what Continent?
Africa
- What is the name for animals that are active primarily at night?
Nocturnal
- What is the closest star to Earth?
The sun
- Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
Marie Currie
- What is the main ingredient in hummus?
Chickpeas
- Which Kool FM Artist released the album Jagged Little Pill?
Alanis Morrissett
- In baseball when it's a Full Count, how many Strike are there?
2
- Which metal is liquid at room temperature?
Mercury
- How many Zeros are in 1 Billion?
9
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