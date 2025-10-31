$1000 Minute: Friday, October 31st
Published October 31, 2025
By Charlie
- According to folklore, a Silver Bullet is said to kill which Monster?
Werewolf
- Mary Shelley wrote which famous novel about a scientist and his creation, also known as The Modern Prometheus?
Frankenstein
- “I see dead people” is an iconic line from what film?
The Sixth Sense
- This famous magician died on Halloween.
Harry Houdini
- In The Simpsons, what is the name of their annual Halloween special episode?
Treehouse of Horror
- What popular Halloween candy was originally called “Chicken Feed”?
Candy corn
- What astrological sign does Halloween fall under?
Scorpio
- Echolocation is used by which warm-blooded mammal to navigate in the dark?
Bats
- What is the name of the clown character from Stephen King's novel turned movie "It"?
Pennywise
- What Mythical creature is said to lure sailors to their demise?
Sirens
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
TD Music Hall - Allied Music Centre November 6
Advertisement
Advertisement