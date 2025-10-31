Ghoul FM Logo
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, October 31st

$1,000 Minute
Published October 31, 2025
By Charlie
  1. According to folklore, a Silver Bullet is said to kill which Monster?
    Werewolf



  2. Mary Shelley wrote which famous novel about a scientist and his creation, also known as The Modern Prometheus?
    Frankenstein 



  3. “I see dead people” is an iconic line from what film?
    The Sixth Sense 



  4. This famous magician died on Halloween. 
    Harry Houdini



  5. In The Simpsons, what is the name of their annual Halloween special episode?
    Treehouse of Horror



  6. What popular Halloween candy was originally called “Chicken Feed”?
    Candy corn 



  7. What astrological sign does Halloween fall under?
    Scorpio 



  8. Echolocation is used by which warm-blooded mammal to navigate in the dark?
    Bats



  9. What is the name of the clown character from Stephen King's novel turned movie "It"?
    Pennywise



  10. What Mythical creature is said to lure sailors to their demise?
    Sirens

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close