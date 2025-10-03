$1000 Minute: Friday, October 3rd
Published October 3, 2025
By Charlie
- Who will be the Blue Jays ' opponent in the MLB playoffs?
Yankees
- What pasta dish, whose name means “spring” in Italian, is made with fresh seasonal vegetables tossed with pasta?
Pasta Primavera
- What colour suit is the Joker from Batman most famously known for wearing?
Purple
- Which soft, collectible dolls with unique faces and yarn hair became a massive craze in the 1980s?
Cabage Patch Kids
- What sport combines swimming, cycling, and running in a single continuous race?
Triathlon
- Which flower appears on Ontario’s provincial shield, featured on its flag?
Trillium
- What is the Next Stat Holiday in Canada?
Thanksgiving (Monday, Oct 13th)
- What button on a standard keyboard do you press along with the letter to make it capital?
Shift
- A Compass needle always points in which direction?
North
- What do a policeman, a baseball player, and an employee at McDonald’s all have in common?
They all wear a uniform
