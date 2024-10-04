$1000 Minute: Friday, October 4th
How did you do this morning?
Published October 4, 2024
By Charlie
- Ribbon and Shoelace are just two types of this candy.
Licorice
- Name one of the presidents whose face is on Mount Rushmore.
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, or Abraham Lincoln
- In what Canadian province would you find St John in?
New Brunswick
- He is the long-time host of CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada.
Ron MacLean
- What are you supposed to do when you blow out your birthday Candles?
Make a Wish
- What costume was Charlie Brown wearing in “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”?
A Ghost
- What time is it if on an analog clock, the little hand is between the 2-3 and the big hand is on the 9?
2:45
- If Rob scored 3 baskets, a three-pointer, and made 4 free throws in a game of basketball, how many points did he score?
13
- What Spice was Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell?
Ginger Spice
- What does CPR stand for?
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
