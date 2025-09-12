$1000 Minute: Friday, September 12th
Published September 12, 2025
By Charlie
- According to the popular song by Kelise, "what" brings all the boys to the Yard?
Her Milkshake
- What does the employee at Dairy Queen do when they give you your Blizzard?
Hold it upside down
- Harry and Marv were the bumbling burglars in which popular movie?
Home Alone
- In basketball, what is another name for the free-throw line?
Foul Line
- Which fast food chain is known for menu items like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and the Chalupa Supreme? Taco Bell
- Joaquin Phoenix famously portrayed which Man in Black in the Biopic Walk the Line?
Johnny Cash
- Traditional Carrot Cake calls for what type of Icing?
Cream Cheese Icing
- What does the average person use to lift their car when changing a tire?
Car jack (jack)
- According to the folk tale, who thought the sky was falling?
Chicken Little (also accepted is Henny Penny)
- What street is home to many restaurants, bars and Meridian Place in Downtown Barrie?
Dunlop Street
