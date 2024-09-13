$1000 Minute: Friday, September 13th
How did you do this morning?
Published September 13, 2024
By Charlie
- What is it called when you place multiple sports bets into 1 single wager?
A Parlay
- What type of Dog is Scooby Doo?
A Great Dane
- If you had 1 of every current Canadian bank Note, how much money would you have?
$185 ($5+$10+$20+$50+$100= $185)
- He is the demigod son of Zeus.
Hercules
- What’s longer, 5 centimetres or 2 inches?
2 Inches is longer (approximately 5.08 CM)
- Which fruit is known for having a high content of potassium and is often used to replenish electrolytes?
Banana
- Last night in the NFL The Bills played the Dolphins. What city are the Dolphins from?
Miami
- In military time what is 10:57 pm?
22:57
- What Canadian hockey team plays out of the Canadian Tire Centre?
Ottawa Senators
- What is the 3-digit number you dial before a phone call is -called?
Area Code
Upcoming Concerts
