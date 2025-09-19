$1000 Minute, Friday, September 19th
Published September 19, 2025
By Charlie
- According to the classic story of the Sword in the Stone, who was the only one able to pull it free?
King Arthur?
- This Kool FM artist just announced that his LOOP Tour is coming to Toronto for 2 dates next August.
Ed Sheeran
- If Charlie was proud to show off her sconces, what is she showing off?
Decorative wall-mounted lights/light fixtures
- What is the name of HBO's streaming Platform?
MAX (would also accept HBO MAX, as that's what it was called)
- First introduced in 1967, what toy lets kids make illuminated designs with tiny colored pegs?
Lite-Brite
- A Cruller, Old Fashion and Fritter are all types of what?
Donuts
- Amy is excited to use her SUP after work. What is a SUP?
Stand Up Paddle Board.
- What brand of correction fluid was commonly used to cover typing or pen mistakes before digital editing was invented in 1951?
Liquid Paper
- How many tens are in 961?
96
- In what country would you find the Sanctuary of Machu Picchu?
Peru
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement