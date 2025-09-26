$1000 Minute: Friday, September 26th
Published September 26, 2025
By Charlie
- How many continents are there on Earth?
7 (Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America)
- Which superhero is known as the “Caped Crusader”?
Batman
- How many days are there in a leap year?
366
- How many players are on the ice for one hockey team during regular play?
6
- Who discovered electricity with a kite and a key?
Benjamin Franklin
- How many minutes are in 5 ½ hours?
330
- What colour is the lightsaber used by Darth Vader?
Red
- Which vegetable is known for making people cry when cutting it?
Onion
- Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?
Sir John A. Macdonald
- Who is the famous archaeologist and adventurer with a whip and a fedora?
Indiana Jones
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement