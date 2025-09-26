Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, September 26th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 26, 2025
By Charlie
  1. How many continents are there on Earth?
    7 (Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America)


  2. Which superhero is known as the “Caped Crusader”?
    Batman


  3. How many days are there in a leap year?
    366


  4. How many players are on the ice for one hockey team during regular play?
    6


  5. Who discovered electricity with a kite and a key?
    Benjamin Franklin


  6. How many minutes are in 5 ½  hours?
    330


  7. What colour is the lightsaber used by Darth Vader?
    Red


  8. Which vegetable is known for making people cry when cutting it?
    Onion


  9. Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?
    Sir John A. Macdonald


  10. Who is the famous archaeologist and adventurer with a whip and a fedora?
    Indiana Jones 

