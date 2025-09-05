$1000 Minute: Friday, September 5th
Published September 5, 2025
By Charlie
- What fried, cinnamon-sugar-coated pastry, often enjoyed at fairs and carnivals, has its origins in Spain?
Churro
- What is the name of the instrument doctors use to listen to your heartbeat?
Stethoscope
- What canned lunch meat is always “lurking in the shadows” during Kool or Not Kool?
Spam
- What device lets you see faraway things up close with both eyes?
Binoculars
- In the MLB, there are three teams named after Birds. The Blue Jays and 2 others. Name one?
Orioles or Cardinals
- What art sculpture sits along Barrie's Waterfront of Kempenfelt Bay?
Spirit Catcher (Would Also Accept the Sea Serpent)
- This Band of brothers, best known for their single "Mmm Bop", is playing Casino Rama on Oct 3rd.
Hanson
- Which frozen breakfast pastry, often filled with fruit or cream, comes with an icing packet?
Toaster Strudel
- What event nicknamed the Ex just wrapped up in Toronto on September 1st?
CNE (Canadian National Exhibition)
- Coca-Cola used this animal in its marketing around Christmas Time?
Polar Bear
