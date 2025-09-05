WIND WARNING - WIND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
$1000 Minute: Friday, September 5th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 5, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What fried, cinnamon-sugar-coated pastry, often enjoyed at fairs and carnivals, has its origins in Spain?
    Churro



  2. What is the name of the instrument doctors use to listen to your heartbeat?
    Stethoscope



  3. What canned lunch meat is always “lurking in the shadows” during Kool or Not Kool?
    Spam 



  4. What device lets you see faraway things up close with both eyes?
    Binoculars 



  5. In the MLB, there are three teams named after Birds. The Blue Jays and 2 others. Name one?
    Orioles or Cardinals 



  6. What art sculpture sits along Barrie's Waterfront of Kempenfelt Bay?
    Spirit Catcher (Would Also Accept the Sea Serpent) 



  7. This Band of brothers, best known for their single "Mmm Bop", is playing Casino Rama on Oct 3rd.
    Hanson 



  8. Which frozen breakfast pastry, often filled with fruit or cream, comes with an icing packet?
    Toaster Strudel 



  9. What event nicknamed the Ex just wrapped up in Toronto on September 1st?
    CNE (Canadian National Exhibition)



  10. Coca-Cola used this animal in its marketing around Christmas Time? 
    Polar Bear 
