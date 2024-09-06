$1000 Minute: Friday, September 6th
How did you do this morning?
Published September 6, 2024
By Charlie
- What was the name of the uncle in the Adams Family?
Uncle Fester
- Which actor portrayed the fictional character, John Rambo?
Sylvester Stallone (Sly)
- The NFL kicked off its season yesterday, name one of the two teams who played.
Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens
- What HWY number takes you north to Muskoka through Oro-Medonte and Orillia?
11
- Children used to tell the silly Rabbit that this breakfast cereal was for kids in its commercials
Trix
- Name one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
(Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael)
- What clothing item is Donald Duck never wearing?
Pants
- Doctor Jone and Barbie Girl are hit songs by this band.
Aqua
- If it’s 7:40 am in Barrie, what time is it in St Johns Newfoundland?
9:10 am (They’re 1 ½ hours ahead)
- If it takes Robs 30 Mins to bike to work and bikes to and from work every day, how many hours does he spend biking weekly?
5
