$1000 Minute: Friday, August 2nd
How did you do this morning?
Published August 2, 2024
By Charlie
- On Sesame Street, what colour is Grover?
Blue
- This outdoor recreational activity uses a GPS or navigational techniques to locate hidden containers
Geocaching
- What band is headlining Kempenfest tonight?
Down With Webster
- This red cased toy allows you to mechanically draw using two buttons
Etch A Sketch
- Spell the word Crustacean
C-R-U-S-T-A-C-E-A-N
- In The Simpsons, what is Marge’s ‘pet name’ for Homer?
Homie
- Who was the British Prime Minister for most of World War II?
Winston Churchill
- If Amy walks 3KM for every business day next week, how many kilometres does she walk?
12KM (Monday is a holiday)
- Who was the author of the novel Pride and Prejudice?
Jane Austen
- In Barrie folklore, what is the name of the monster many have reported sighting in Kempenfelt Bay
Kempenfelt Kelly
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
HISTORY August 2
Advertisement
Advertisement