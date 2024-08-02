Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, August 2nd

$1,000 Minute
Published August 2, 2024
By Charlie
  1. On Sesame Street, what colour is Grover?
    Blue

  1. This outdoor recreational activity uses a GPS or navigational techniques to locate hidden containers
    Geocaching 


  1. What band is headlining Kempenfest tonight?
    Down With Webster

  1. This red cased toy allows you to mechanically draw using two buttons
    Etch A Sketch

  1. Spell the word Crustacean 
    C-R-U-S-T-A-C-E-A-N

  1. In The Simpsons, what is Marge’s ‘pet name’ for Homer?
    Homie


  1. Who was the British Prime Minister for most of World War II?
    Winston Churchill 

  1. If Amy walks 3KM for every business day next week, how many kilometres does she walk? 
    12KM (Monday is a holiday) 

  1. Who was the author of the novel Pride and Prejudice?
    Jane Austen

  1. In Barrie folklore, what is the name of the monster many have reported sighting in Kempenfelt Bay
    Kempenfelt Kelly 
