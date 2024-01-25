Listen Live

$1,000 Minute January 25th

Can you get all 10 right?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Who Sings “Hound Dog”, Blue Suede Shoes and Jailhouse Rock?

Answer: Elvis Presley

  1. What is the name of the Bay in Downtown Barrie?

Answer: Kempenfelt Bay

  1. What is the name of Garfield canine companion?

Answer: Odie

  1. On a standard keyboard, what letter is between F & H?

Answer: G

  1. How many stepsisters did Cinderella have?

Answer: 2 (Anastasia and Drizella)

  1. What animal is on a Canadian 2-dollar coin?

Answer: Polar Bear

  1. Other than the Toronto Maple Leafs, what is the other Canadian NHL team in Ontario?

Answer: Ottawa Senators

  1. What is the 20th letter of the alphabet?

Answer: T

  1. True or False Espresso has less caffeine than a cup of drip coffee?

Answer: True

  1. If Dale played a full round of golf and the par was  72, and birded every hole, what score did he finish with?

Answer: 54

