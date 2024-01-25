$1,000 Minute January 25th
Can you get all 10 right?
- Who Sings “Hound Dog”, Blue Suede Shoes and Jailhouse Rock?
Answer: Elvis Presley
- What is the name of the Bay in Downtown Barrie?
Answer: Kempenfelt Bay
- What is the name of Garfield canine companion?
Answer: Odie
- On a standard keyboard, what letter is between F & H?
Answer: G
- How many stepsisters did Cinderella have?
Answer: 2 (Anastasia and Drizella)
- What animal is on a Canadian 2-dollar coin?
Answer: Polar Bear
- Other than the Toronto Maple Leafs, what is the other Canadian NHL team in Ontario?
Answer: Ottawa Senators
- What is the 20th letter of the alphabet?
Answer: T
- True or False Espresso has less caffeine than a cup of drip coffee?
Answer: True
- If Dale played a full round of golf and the par was 72, and birded every hole, what score did he finish with?
Answer: 54