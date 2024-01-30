$1,000 Minute January 30th

True or False The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Superbowl for the third straight year?

Answer: False (It’s only their 2nd) But it is their 4th trip in 5 years

Name one of the co-founders of Microsoft?

Answer: Bill Gates or Paul Allen

While driving on Hwy 400 how many exits are there in Barrie?

Answer: 5 (Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop, Bayfield, and Duckworth)

Which one of the 5 Great Lakes is located exclusively in the USA?

Answer: Lake Michigan

Mattel is said to be bringing back this Purple and Green Dinosaur of the 90’s with a new look for a new series later this year?

Answer: Barney

Toronto will be hosting the NHL All Star Game this weekend. What is the name of the Areana that they’ll be hosting the event in?

Answer: Scotiabank Arena

Spell Consensus?

Answer: C-O-N-S-E-N-S-U-S

Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”?

Answer: Mars

Amy Kid’s school is having a book fair and are selling books for $2.25 each. How much change will she get back if she buys 3 book and pays with a $10 Bill??

Answer: $3.25

Which classic board game involves constructing words from letter tiles on a game board?

Answer: Scrabble