$1,000 Minute January 30th
How Many can you get
- True or False The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Superbowl for the third straight year?
Answer: False (It’s only their 2nd) But it is their 4th trip in 5 years
- Name one of the co-founders of Microsoft?
Answer: Bill Gates or Paul Allen
- While driving on Hwy 400 how many exits are there in Barrie?
Answer: 5 (Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop, Bayfield, and Duckworth)
- Which one of the 5 Great Lakes is located exclusively in the USA?
Answer: Lake Michigan
- Mattel is said to be bringing back this Purple and Green Dinosaur of the 90’s with a new look for a new series later this year?
Answer: Barney
- Toronto will be hosting the NHL All Star Game this weekend. What is the name of the Areana that they’ll be hosting the event in?
Answer: Scotiabank Arena
- Spell Consensus?
Answer: C-O-N-S-E-N-S-U-S
- Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”?
Answer: Mars
- Amy Kid’s school is having a book fair and are selling books for $2.25 each. How much change will she get back if she buys 3 book and pays with a $10 Bill??
Answer: $3.25
- Which classic board game involves constructing words from letter tiles on a game board?
Answer: Scrabble