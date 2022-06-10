$1000 Minute June 10 5pm
What planet is closest to the Sun? Mercury What kind of geometry shape is a […]
- What planet is closest to the Sun?
Mercury
- What kind of geometry shape is a traditional stop sign?
Octagon
- How many lives is a cat said to have according to an old English proverb?
9
- She Played Cat women in Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns?
Michelle Pfeiffer
- True or False we now know the two teams playing in the Stanley Cup Finals?
False, we’re still waiting for the eastern Conference finals to finish. Lighting currently has a 3-2 series lead of the Rangers
- The Toronto Maple Leaf’s last won a Stanley cup in 1967. So how many years has it been since they won?
55
- A Cannoli is an Italian pastry. Spell Cannoli?
C-A-N-N-O-L-I
- Superman’s secret alias goes by what name?
Clark Kent
- The body of water that is at centennial beach off lakeshore in Barrie is called what?
Kempenfelt Bay
- She was the 1st and only female prime minster of Canada?
Kim Campbell