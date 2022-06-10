$1000 Minute June 10 5pm

What planet is closest to the Sun?

Mercury

What kind of geometry shape is a traditional stop sign?

Octagon

How many lives is a cat said to have according to an old English proverb?

9

She Played Cat women in Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns?

Michelle Pfeiffer

True or False we now know the two teams playing in the Stanley Cup Finals?

False, we’re still waiting for the eastern Conference finals to finish. Lighting currently has a 3-2 series lead of the Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leaf’s last won a Stanley cup in 1967. So how many years has it been since they won?

55

A Cannoli is an Italian pastry. Spell Cannoli?

C-A-N-N-O-L-I

Superman’s secret alias goes by what name?

Clark Kent

The body of water that is at centennial beach off lakeshore in Barrie is called what?

Kempenfelt Bay

She was the 1st and only female prime minster of Canada?

Kim Campbell