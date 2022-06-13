$1,000 Minute June 13th, 2pm

1.) Who is know for saying “Luke I am your father”?

Darth Vader

2.) Which Fast food company uses the slogan “Finger Licking Good”

KFC

3.) Sonic the Hedgehog is the main character from a Sega Video Game series and two major motion pictures. What colour is Sonic The Hedgehog?

Blue

4.) Neil Armstrong is said to be the first man to walk on the Moon. What Apollo Mission was he the Commander off that successfully completed a lunar landing ?

Apollo 11

5.) Prior to 2006 there was said to be 9 planets in our solar system. Which Planet was reclassified to a dwarf planet?

Pluto

6.) If someone got a eagle on a par 5, how many shots did they it take them, to get the ball in the hole?

3

7.) Spell Pistachio

P-I-S-T-A-C-H-I-O

8.) If Jerry bought 3 dozen donuts to share with his coworkers in his office, but ate two on his way to work. How many donuts are left?

34

9.) How Many colours are there in a rainbow?

7

10.) What is arachnophobia

Fear of spiders.