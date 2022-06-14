$1000 Minute June 14 5pm
How many did you get right?
- ellogg’s Rice Crispiest has cartoon Mascots on it’s cereal boxes. Name one of them?
Snap, Crackle and Pop
- Mel B was in the Spice Girls what was her Spice name?
Scary Spice
- What Red Fruit is often mistaken as a vegetable according to nutritionists?
Tomato.
- Who was the first Disney princess to be featured in a full length Movie?
Snow White
- The Toronto Blue Jays are currently playing a series against the Orioles. What city are the Orioles from?
Baltimore
- Spell Sprinkler
S-P-R-I-N-K-L-E-R
- If the summer was considered to include the months of June, July and August. How long would the summer be in Days?
92 days
- The Alphabet consists of how many letters?
26
- What is a baby sheep called?
A lamb
- Donald Duck has three nephews. Name one of them?
(Huey, Dewey and Louie)