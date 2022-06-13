$1000 Minute June 14 5pm
Mon, June 13th – 5PM
- In which City would you visit the Hockey Hall of Fame?
(Toronto)
- What Looney Tunes character is most known for his stutter?
(Porky Pig)
- SPELL: Disguise.
(D I S G U I S E)
- What organs do fish use to get oxygen from water?
(Gills)
- If you have quintuplets, how many kids do you have?
(5)
- A region in outer space where the gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape, is known as what?
(A Black Hole)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Ringo Starr was the original Beatles drummer.
(FALSE – Original drummer was Pete Best)
- In Greek Mythology, what was Medusa’s hair made of?
(Snakes)
- Point guard is a common position played in what sport?
(Basketball)
- Is meringue made with egg whites or egg yolks?
(Egg Whites)