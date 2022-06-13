Listen Live

$1000 Minute June 14 5pm

Mon, June 13th – 5PM In which City would you visit the Hockey Hall of […]

By $1,000 Minute, Amy

Mon, June 13th – 5PM

  1. In which City would you visit the Hockey Hall of Fame?

(Toronto)

  1. What Looney Tunes character is most known for his stutter?

(Porky Pig)

  1. SPELL: Disguise.

(D I S G U I S E)

  1. What organs do fish use to get oxygen from water?

(Gills)

  1. If you have quintuplets, how many kids do you have?

(5)

  1. A region in outer space where the gravitational pull is so strong that even light cannot escape, is known as what?

(A Black Hole)

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: Ringo Starr was the original Beatles drummer.

(FALSE – Original drummer was Pete Best)

  1. In Greek Mythology, what was Medusa’s hair made of?

(Snakes)

  1. Point guard is a common position played in what sport?

(Basketball)

  1. Is meringue made with egg whites or egg yolks?

(Egg Whites)

Related posts

$1,000 Minute June 13th, 2pm

$1000 Minute, Monday, June 13th @ 9 AM

Top 20 Countdown June 11/12