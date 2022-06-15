$1000 Minute June 15 5pm

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is tonight between Tampa Bay and Colorado. If the Lighting win the Stanley Cup again, how many years in a row will they have won the coveted Trophy?

3

What Color is Elmo from Sesame Street?

Red

This weekend is the Innisfil Onion fest. What name is giving to the deep friend treat were you cut the onion to resemble a flower, and deep fry it in batter?

Blooming Onion (will also accept onion bloom, onion blossom, onion flower, bloomin’ onion, or onion mum)

Spell Onion?

O-N-I-O-N

What fruit do raisins come from?

Grapes

How much money would you have, if you had 1 of every Canadian coin currently in circulation?

$3.40 (1 loonie, 1 toonie, 1 quarter, 1 dime and 1 nickel)

How many legs does a spider have?

8

Iman Vellani is a Pakistani-Canadian actress, and is best known for portraying this title character Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series about a super hero?

Ms Marvel

In what country can you find the Eiffel Tower?

France

What flavour is Devil’s Food Cake?

Chocolate