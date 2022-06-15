$1000 Minute June 15 5pm
Did we stump you on any of these?
- Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is tonight between Tampa Bay and Colorado. If the Lighting win the Stanley Cup again, how many years in a row will they have won the coveted Trophy?
3
- What Color is Elmo from Sesame Street?
Red
- This weekend is the Innisfil Onion fest. What name is giving to the deep friend treat were you cut the onion to resemble a flower, and deep fry it in batter?
Blooming Onion (will also accept onion bloom, onion blossom, onion flower, bloomin’ onion, or onion mum)
- Spell Onion?
O-N-I-O-N
- What fruit do raisins come from?
Grapes
- How much money would you have, if you had 1 of every Canadian coin currently in circulation?
$3.40 (1 loonie, 1 toonie, 1 quarter, 1 dime and 1 nickel)
- How many legs does a spider have?
8
- Iman Vellani is a Pakistani-Canadian actress, and is best known for portraying this title character Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series about a super hero?
Ms Marvel
- In what country can you find the Eiffel Tower?
France
- What flavour is Devil’s Food Cake?
Chocolate