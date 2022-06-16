Listen Live

$1000 Minute June 16 5pm

Try your hand at these questions!

By $1,000 Minute, Amy
  1. Name the Kool FM artist who has named some of his albums after mathematical symbols (Ed Sheeran)
  1. What papier mache object is hung up and hit with a stick to obtain candy as part of a celebration? (Pinata)
  1. A ‘ganache’ is a combination of cream and what?  (Chocolate)
  1. Are turtles considered reptiles or amphibians? (Reptiles)
  1. The function of red blood cells is to carry WHAT from the lungs? (Oxygen)
  1. Name the cocktail composed of champagne and orange juice (Mimosa)
  1. SPELL: Champagne. (C H A M P A G N E)
  1. One metre is equivalent to how many millimetres?  (1000)
  1. What type of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together? (Static)
  1. ‘Bubba Gump Shrimp Company’ is a restaurant chain inspired by which 1994 film? (Forrest Gump)

