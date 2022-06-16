$1000 Minute June 16 5pm

- Name the Kool FM artist who has named some of his albums after mathematical symbols (Ed Sheeran)
- What papier mache object is hung up and hit with a stick to obtain candy as part of a celebration? (Pinata)
- A ‘ganache’ is a combination of cream and what? (Chocolate)
- Are turtles considered reptiles or amphibians? (Reptiles)
- The function of red blood cells is to carry WHAT from the lungs? (Oxygen)
- Name the cocktail composed of champagne and orange juice (Mimosa)
- SPELL: Champagne. (C H A M P A G N E)
- One metre is equivalent to how many millimetres? (1000)
- What type of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together? (Static)
- ‘Bubba Gump Shrimp Company’ is a restaurant chain inspired by which 1994 film? (Forrest Gump)