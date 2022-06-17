$1000 Minute June 17 5pm
How many did you get right?
- Who are the 2022 NBA Champions?
Golden State Warriors
- On a clock if the Big Hand is on the 1 and the little hand is on 4 what time is it?
4:05
- Holly had Escargot as an appetizer. What is Escargot in English?
Snail
- Spell ESCARGOT?
E-S-C-A-R-G-O-T
- What melted the evil witch at the end of Wizard of Oz?
Water
- If it took Jimmy 2 and ½ days to hitch hike across Ontario how many hours total did it take?
60
- If I bought my dad a stogie for Father’s day what did I buy him?
Cigar
- A picture was released of this actor portraying Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie and the internet is divided?
Ryan Gosling
- What type of dog is Lady, from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp?
Cocker Spaniel
- What was the last province to join the confederation?
Newfoundland and Labrador