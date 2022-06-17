Listen Live

$1000 Minute June 17 5pm

How many did you get right?

By $1,000 Minute, Amy
  1. Who are the 2022 NBA Champions?

Golden State Warriors

  1. On a clock if the Big Hand is on the 1 and the little hand is on 4 what time is it?

4:05

  1. Holly had Escargot as an appetizer. What is  Escargot in English?

Snail

  1. Spell ESCARGOT?

E-S-C-A-R-G-O-T

  1. What melted the evil witch at the end of Wizard of Oz?

Water

  1. If it took Jimmy 2 and ½ days to hitch hike across Ontario how many hours total did it take?

60

  1. If I bought my dad a stogie for Father’s day what did I buy him?

Cigar

  1. A picture was released of this actor portraying Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie and the internet is divided?

Ryan Gosling

  1. What type of dog is Lady, from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp?

             Cocker Spaniel

  1. What was the last province to join the confederation?

Newfoundland and Labrador

Related posts

$1000 MINUTE FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH @ 2PM

$1000 Minute Friday, June 17th @ 9 AM

$1000 Minute June 16 5pm