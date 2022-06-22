$1000 Minute June 22 2022

- Name the Canadian Territory that borders Alaska. (Yukon)
- What do honey bees collect? (Pollen/Nectar)
- When heading Northbound on Highway 400, which exit comes first; Essa or Mapleview? (Mapleview)
- Which Disney movie villain wore a black dress with a long coat of dalmatian spotted fur? (Cruella De Vil)
- SPELL: Villain. (V I L L A I N)
- Electricity is typically measured in units of power called WHAT? (Watts/Kilowatts)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Tonight is Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (TRUE)
- In Super Mario Brothers, what is the name of Mario’s archenemy? (Bowser/King Koopa)
- If you work 8 hours a day, 6 days a week – how many hours a week do you work? (48 Hours)
- What is the three letter airport code for Toronto? (YYZ)