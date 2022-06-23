$1000 Minute June 23 5pm

- Whose nose grew longer every time he told a lie? (Pinocchio)
- Including Y, how many vowels are there in the alphabet? (6)
- What organ in the human body has four chamber? (Heart)
- SPELL: Mojito. (M O J I T O)
- In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu? (Peru)
- What bird is mythically said to deliver babies? (Stork)
- What year will it be 25 years from now? (2047)
- What is the term used for group or solo singing without instrumental accompaniment? (A Cappella)
- A ‘Pescatarian’ is someone who has a vegetarian diet, but still eats what kind of meat? (Fish/Seafood)
- In the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, what did Jack trade for 5 magic beans? (A Cow)