$1000 minute June 24 5pm

By $1,000 Minute, Amy
  1. What is the name of the highway that goes from one end of Canada to the other? (Trans-Canada)
  1. Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut? (Almond)
  1. Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head (Narwhal)
  1. Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’ (Lady Gaga)
  1. SPELL: Vacuum. (V A C U U M)
  1. What does a ‘protractor’ measure? (Angles/Plane angles)
  1. Name the 1993 Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny. (Mrs. Doubtfire)
  1. How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15? (7)
  1. Which planet in our solar system is situated between Mars and Saturn? (Jupiter)
  1. Which country is responsible for creating the Olympic Games? (Greece)

