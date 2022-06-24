$1000 minute June 24 5pm

- What is the name of the highway that goes from one end of Canada to the other? (Trans-Canada)
- Amaretto is a liqueur with the flavour of which tree nut? (Almond)
- Name the arctic whale that has one long horn on its head (Narwhal)
- Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’ (Lady Gaga)
- SPELL: Vacuum. (V A C U U M)
- What does a ‘protractor’ measure? (Angles/Plane angles)
- Name the 1993 Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny. (Mrs. Doubtfire)
- How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15? (7)
- Which planet in our solar system is situated between Mars and Saturn? (Jupiter)
- Which country is responsible for creating the Olympic Games? (Greece)