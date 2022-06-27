$1000 Minute June 27 5pm

Who was Canada’s first prime minister?

(John A MacDonald)

2. From Disney’s Frozen, what kind of animal is Sven?

(Reindeer)

3. Name the dessert consisting of a rich custard with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top.

(Creme Brulee)

4. What day of the week does Canada Day fall on this year?

(Friday)

5. What is the number three point one four (3.14) more commonly known as?

(Pi)

6. In medical emergencies, what abbreviation is used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation’?

(CPR)

7. What is the X-Men character ‘Wolverine’s’ real name?

(Logan)

8. SPELL: Boulevard.

(B O U L E V A R D)

9. What is it called when a writer gives a hint of what is to happen later in the story?

(Foreshadowing)

10. Agave juice from the Blue Agave plant is fermented and distilled to make what type of alcohol?

(Tequila)