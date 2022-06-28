$1000 Minute June 28 5pm

What vegetable are dill pickles made from?

(Cucumbers)

2. What is a community of ants referred to as?

(A Colony)

3. If you saved 50 dollars every month for one year, how much money would you have saved?

($600)

4. SPELL: Dialogue.

(D I A L O G U E)

5. What is the word given for the condition or period of an animal spending the winter in a dormant state?

(Hibernation)

6. What creature is also known by the Native American name ‘Sasquatch’?

(Bigfoot)

7. Regarding Longitude and Latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance North or South of the equator?

(Latitude)

8. What is the name of the Disney movie that is loosely based on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’?

(Tangled)

9. Name the device used by musicians that marks time at a selected rate by giving a regular ‘tick’ sound.

(Metronome)

10. In tennis, a good and legal serve that is not touched by the receiver is called what?

(An Ace)